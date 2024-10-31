Advertisement
File sent to DPP concerning alleged voting irregularity in south Kerry

Oct 31, 2024 12:45 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecution concerning a case of voter irregularity in south Kerry.

It's alleged voter impersonation took place at a polling station in Kenmare during voting for the local and European elections on Friday, 7th June.

A separate 2019 investigation into irregularities with the suplemenaty voter register in Kerry is with the DPP since 2023.

Journalist Anne Lucey says such incidents could lead people to lose trust in the electoral system:

 

