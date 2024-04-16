Five year investigation into alleged voter irregularities in Kerry awaiting DPP decision

There is still no outcome to a 5 year investigation into alleged voter irregularities in Kerry.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission opened the investigation in May of 2019, following allegations relating to the supplementary register.

The allegations under investigation centered on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and got them stamped by a garda.

This was so those people could be included on the supplementary register in Kerry ahead of the 2019 local elections.

The law requires a person to be present when a garda stamps such a form, but it’s alleged the people seeking to be placed on the register weren’t present when the garda stamped the forms.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

The supplementary register in Kerry contained over 2,700 names when released in advance of these local elections.

In response to a query from Radio Kerry, GSOC confirmed that the investigation the investigation is concluded, and a file has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a direction by the DPP is awaited.

It’s understood that the file has been with the DPP for at least 6 months.