Female entrepreneurs in Kerry encouraged to apply for business development programme

Kerry businesswomen are encouraging female entrepreneurs who have ambition to grow their businesses to apply for an award-winning business development programme.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, Going for Growth aids female business owners as they seek to increase revenue, create employment, and export into new markets.

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 15th and application forms can be requested from their website.

60 places are available and its due to begin with a one-day Launch Forum on January the 14th next year.

There is no charge for those selected, because of the support of Enterprise Ireland, KPMG and the Lead Entrepreneurs who operate in a voluntary capacity.

Going for Growth brings together female entrepreneurs for monthly peer-to-peer roundtable discussions, facilitated by successful businesswomen.

The programme has been recognised by the EU, OECD, and European Institute of Gender Equality as a key initiative in helping to foster greater ambition among female entrepreneurs and to support their growth aspirations.

Helena McMahon, founder of Seabody was a participant last year on Starting Strong, which is part of Going for Growth but for earlier stage businesses.

Seabody is a beauty and wellness brand that uses wild, Irish, organic ocean plants to create a range of sustainable, plant based and cruelty free products.

Helena says: “Going for Growth exceeded all expectations, the business knowledge, professional and personal networking delivered reaches far beyond the 6 months of the program to become a huge lever for growth, don’t procrastinate just apply…..it will be a game changer.”