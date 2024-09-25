Advertisement
Female business owners in Kerry encouraged to apply for Visa's She's next programme

Sep 25, 2024 14:24 By radiokerrynews
Female business owners in Kerry encouraged to apply for Visa's She's next programme
Business leader Aimee Connolly appointed judge and mentor of She’s Next programme and is pictured with Conor Langford (Visa) and previous programme winners, Rachel Hennessy (founder of Happy Days Fashion Rental) and Marion Cantillon (founder of PitSeal)
Female business owners in Kerry are invited to apply for Visa's She's next programme for 2024.

As part of the programme, applicants have a chance to win several separate grants and mentorship from sector experts.

A new study of over 300 small business owners from Visa highlighted the challenges faced and the disparity that exists between female and male business owners nationwide.

The programme is designed to help close the entrepreneurship gap.

A €10,000 grant will be awarded to four women entrepreneurs and one overall winner will receive €50,000 to help their business thrive.

The closing date to enter is the 30th of October.

