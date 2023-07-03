Advertisement
News

Kerry businesswomen called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme

Jul 3, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesswomen called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme Kerry businesswomen called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme
Entrepreneur, Pamela Laird of Moxi Loves, was one of the final five in the BBC’s 2019 series of the Apprentice. She’s a judge in the Visa's She’s Next Programme.
Share this article

Kerry businesswomen are being called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme.

It offers five €10,000 grants to female small business owners, along with a year’s coaching through IFundWomen.

Two new categories have been introduced this year – changemakers and innovation and technology, along with micro, small, and early-stage businesses.

Advertisement

Applications can be made at ifundwomen.com/visaireland, with the closing date for entry being July 21st.

 

It’s open to small businesses and organisations in Ireland that are majority owned by women, operating across all industries and sectors.

Advertisement

Entrepreneur, Pamela Laird of the Moxi Loves brand, was one of the final five in the BBC’s 2019 series of the Apprentice.

She’s judging part of the Visa's She’s Next Programme, which is offering five €10,000 grants to women small business owners, and was on Radio Kerry’s In Business discussing the programme - you can listen to that interview here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus