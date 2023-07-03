Kerry businesswomen called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme

Kerry businesswomen are being called on to enter Visa's She’s Next Programme.

It offers five €10,000 grants to female small business owners, along with a year’s coaching through IFundWomen.

Two new categories have been introduced this year – changemakers and innovation and technology, along with micro, small, and early-stage businesses.

Advertisement

Applications can be made at ifundwomen.com/visaireland, with the closing date for entry being July 21st.

It’s open to small businesses and organisations in Ireland that are majority owned by women, operating across all industries and sectors.

Advertisement

Entrepreneur, Pamela Laird of the Moxi Loves brand, was one of the final five in the BBC’s 2019 series of the Apprentice.

She’s judging part of the Visa's She’s Next Programme, which is offering five €10,000 grants to women small business owners, and was on Radio Kerry’s In Business discussing the programme - you can listen to that interview here.