Antrim record first-ever Hurling Championship win over Wexford

Apr 27, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrysport
Antrim record first-ever Hurling Championship win over Wexford
Antrim have recorded their first-ever Hurling Championship win over Wexford, winning 2-22 to 2-20 in their Leinster Senior Championship clash at Corrigan Park.

Carlow and Dublin face off at Netwatch Cullen Park from 6.

