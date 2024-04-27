Kerry win against Cork in Ladies Munster Championship

Kerry got the better of Cork in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.

The Round 2 fixture in Brosna finished 1-14 to 1-10.

Cork were on top and led by 3 points to 1 after 8 minutes. Anna Galvin halved the deficit in the 11th minute. Cork were ahead by 4 points to 3 at the 17 minute mark. The Kingdom were soon level thanks to a point courtesy of Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh. A point by Danielle O'Leary gave Kerry their first lead after 21 minutes but Cork drew level 6 minutes from half time.

Again O'Leary pointed the Kingdom in front. In the 28th minute an inch perfect pass from Niamh Carmody set up Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh for the first goal of the encounter.

Cork went right up the other end and only a fantastic block on the line by Eilis Lynch kept the Kerry goal intact. Cork did subsequently point in that passage of play. It was Kerry 1-6 Cork 0-6. Cork then got the last point of the period.

Kerry it was who had the much better start to the second half, opening up a 1-11 to 8 points lead. A Melissa Duggan goal for Cork 12 minutes into the period halved that deficit. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh gave Kerry breathing space with a 49th minute point to make it 1-12 to 1-8. 3 minutes later Cork pulled it back to a 3 point game once more. Almost straight away it became a 4 point game again thanks to a point from Aishling O'Connell. Cork made it a 3 point match with 24 minutes gone in the half, at 1-13 to 1-10. An Emma Dineen point deep in added on time made it a 2 score game and the Kingdom were safe.

Kerry lost 5-21 to 0-10 at Limerick in the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.