Death announced of Michael O'Regan

The death's been announced of journalist, author and broadcaster Michael O'Regan, who had been a contributor to Radio Kerry since the 1990s.

On the Friday of each week when Leinster House was sitting, he hosted the hugely popular Call from the Dáil feature on the Kerry Today show.

Michael O'Regan began his career in journalism with The Kerryman and The Corkman before joining The Irish Times in 1981.

He became a Dáil reporter in 1988 and was a central part of The Irish Times's political coverage until his retirement in 2019.

Michael also served as president of the Kerry Association in Dublin in recent years.

On behalf of all his colleagues in Radio Kerry, general manager Fiona Stack extended sympathy to his immediate and extended family.

She described Michael as generous with his knowledge, insightful, kind and very proud of all things Kerry.

Further tributes will be included on the Kerry Today programme after 9.