Tributes have been paid to journalist, author, broadcaster, and Radio Kerry contributor Michael O’Regan, who has passed away at the age of 70.

On the Friday of each week when Leinster House was sitting, he hosted the hugely popular Call from the Dáil feature on the Kerry Today show.

Michael O'Regan began his career in journalism with The Kerryman and The Corkman before joining The Irish Times in 1981.

He became a Dáil reporter in 1988 and was a central part of The Irish Times's political coverage until his retirement in 2019.

Michael also served as president of the Kerry Association in Dublin in recent years.

On behalf of all his colleagues in Radio Kerry, general manager Fiona Stack extended sympathy to his immediate and extended family.

She described Michael as generous with his knowledge, insightful, kind and very proud of all things Kerry.

John Downing of the Irish Independent, who worked with Michael in The Kerryman and as a political journalist alongside him in Leinster House, said Michael had, above all, a great sense of fun.

Tom McGuire, who was the first presenter of the Kerry Today programme in the early 1990s, explains how Michael’s slot, Call from the Dáil, began.