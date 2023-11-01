Politicians called on to help fast-track acquisition of site for new Tralee courthouse

Politicians need to get involved and fast-track the acquisition of the Island of Geese site to build a new courthouse.

That’s according to Canice Walsh of the Kerry Law Society Courthouse Subcommittee.

In September last year, Kerry County Councillors voted to sell a section of the Island of Geese site to the Courts Service for €160,000.

The Courts Service says it recently signed contracts and the sale is expected to close early this month.

However, the CEO of Courts Service has confirmed that no funding has been provided to progress the project in next year’s budget.

Canice Walsh of the Kerry Law Society Courthouse Subcommittee says if funding isn’t provided now, the new courthouse in Tralee may not be built until the 2030s.

He believes this delay will result in the loss of family court sessions being held in Tralee:

The Courts Service says improving facilities in Tralee is a key project in the National Development Plan 2021 – 2030.

It says the new courthouse would be fully accessible and modern consisting of four courtrooms, along with other facilities including consultation rooms, custody facilities, a legal practitioner’s suite, public waiting areas and facilities for jurors, vulnerable witnesses and judges.

It says the acquisition of the site at the Island of Geese is a key and necessary step in securing future funding for the project at Tralee.