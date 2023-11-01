Advertisement
News

Politicians called on to help fast-track acquisition of site for new Tralee courthouse

Nov 1, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Politicians called on to help fast-track acquisition of site for new Tralee courthouse
The site, marked in yellow, will be sold to the Courts Service for €160,000 for a new courthouse.
Share this article

Politicians need to get involved and fast-track the acquisition of the Island of Geese site to build a new courthouse.

That’s according to Canice Walsh of the Kerry Law Society Courthouse Subcommittee.

In September last year, Kerry County Councillors voted to sell a section of the Island of Geese site to the Courts Service for €160,000.

Advertisement

The Courts Service says it recently signed contracts and the sale is expected to close early this month.

However, the CEO of Courts Service has confirmed that no funding has been provided to progress the project in next year’s budget.

Canice Walsh of the Kerry Law Society Courthouse Subcommittee says if funding isn’t provided now, the new courthouse in Tralee may not be built until the 2030s.

Advertisement

He believes this delay will result in the loss of family court sessions being held in Tralee:

The Courts Service says improving facilities in Tralee is a key project in the National Development Plan 2021 – 2030.

Advertisement

It says the new courthouse would be fully accessible and modern consisting of four courtrooms, along with other facilities including consultation rooms, custody facilities, a legal practitioner’s suite, public waiting areas and facilities for jurors, vulnerable witnesses and judges.

It says the acquisition of the site at the Island of Geese is a key and necessary step in securing future funding for the project at Tralee.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Accommodation in Killarney to be provided for 70 people seeking international protection
Advertisement
Chair of Kerry animal rescue says laws around dangerous dog breeds not being enforced
Kerry nursing home found non-compliant across three areas of the health act
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry golf organisations promote Ireland as golfing destination
Farrell Set To Be Announced As Lions Coach
Emergency Plan In Place As Carbery And Crowley Unavailable For Munster
Mid Kerry Ready For Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus