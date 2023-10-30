Advertisement
No funding for new Kerry courthouse

Oct 30, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
No funding for new Kerry courthouse
The Kerry Law Society says it's been told there is no funding for a new courthouse in Kerry in budget 2024.

It says, the CEO of the Courts service, Angela Denning, informed the society over the weekend.

The society was advised that she had signed the contract for the site purchase on October 12th and expects it to close in the coming days.

The Kerry Law Society Courthouse Subcommittee welcomed the confirmation of the site purchase, but expressed its dismay with the lack of funding to progress the project further.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Courts Service for comment.

