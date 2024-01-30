Owner of restaurant honoured with Michelin Bib Gourmand status calls for VAT rate to be reduced

The owner of a restaurant, which was honoured with Michelin Bib Gourmand status, says it’s brilliant recognition.

Solas Tapas in Dingle has been recognised in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2024.

The restaurant was described in the guide as Spanish flavours mingled with Irish produce in dishes given a fresh spin without losing their identity.

Owner and head chef, Nicky Foley says this is a great achievement for the restaurant, staff and for Dingle, and he also praised local producers.

However, he says in these tough times for hospitality, if the government really wanted to help, they should look at reducing the VAT rate: