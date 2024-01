A Kerry restaurant has been presented with Michelin Bib Gourmand status.

Solas Tapas in Dingle has been recognised in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2024.

The restaurant was described in the guide as Spanish flavours mingled with Irish produce in dishes given a fresh spin without losing their identity.

Advertisement

The award recognises establishments offering good food at affordable prices.

Ireland now has a total of 21 Michelin star restaurants.