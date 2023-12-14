New IFA president pledges to try and sort out rift in Kerry branch

The new president of the Irish Farmers Association has pledged to try and sort out long-standing issues in its Kerry branch.

Francie Gorman, who is a dry stock farmer from Laois, was elected president of the IFA ahead of Limerick’s Martin Stapleton.

He says environmental regulation, farmers’ income, and farm organisations presenting a united front will also be priorities for him during his term in office.

Advertisement

Mr Gorman says a long-standing rift in the Kerry branch of the IFA will have to be sorted out from within the county, but he will engage with both sides.

And you can hear this interview with Francie Gorman in full on this evening’s Agritime programme with Sari Houlihan between 7-8.