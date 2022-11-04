Advertisement
IFA President appeals for healing in organisation in Kerry

Nov 4, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
IFA President appeals for healing in organisation in Kerry
The President of the Irish Farmers' Association has appealed for healing in the organisation in Kerry.

Tim Cullinan attended a meeting of the Kerry IFA County Executive in Tralee last night along with Director General Damian McDonald and Chair of the National Rules Committee Martin Stapleton.

There has been a deepening rift in Kerry IFA since July when the County Chair, Kenny Jones, made a formal complaint to IFA headquarters against three fellow executive members, relating to messages posted in local IFA messaging groups and sent to him directly.

As a result, the Kerry IFA Dairy Chair Michael O’Dowd has been suspended from holding an officer position within the organisation for four years.

Speaking after last night’s meeting the IFA President rejected criticism that the dispute should have been dealt with at a local level.

Tim Cullinan said he can only operate within the rules of the organisation as they exist.

He called on Kerry IFA to unite and have a proper functioning executive.

