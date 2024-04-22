Advertisement
News

Minister for Housing expected to announce new national park in Kerry today

Apr 22, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Housing expected to announce new national park in Kerry today
Share this article

The Minister for Housing is in Kerry today, expected to announce a new national park for the county.

During a number of engagements, Minister O'Brien will launch over 60 new homes in Castleisland, before a trip to Dingle for what's been described as a significant announcement.

It's expected this will be the delivery of a new national park in West Kerry, encompassing land and sea, known as Pairc Naisiunta na Mara.

Advertisement

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien will officially launch 67 new homes in Castleisland.

The Fianna Fáil Minister will be joined by Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, to officially open the Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) homes.

The development at Riverside, Castleisland comprises a mixture of houses and apartments delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) and Focus Housing Association (FHA).

Advertisement

Later today, the minister will be joined in West Kerry by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan; where a significant heritage announcement is to be made.

There's speculation that they will announce that the State will purchase lands totalling more than 1,800 acres on the Conor Pass to become Ireland's newest national park

In January, Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley said a deal for the state to buy the lands looked promising but that nothing had been signed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in September, the 450 acre Owenmore Fishery on the Dingle Peninsula, was also put on the market.

The announcement is expected to be made at 1pm in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man reported missing from Killarney is found
Advertisement
MMR vaccination clinics continue across Kerry
Two Aontú candidates in Kerry will launch campaigns tomorrow
Advertisement

Recommended

A dark grey coloured Scott’s Terrier type dog is missing from the Tralee area
Man reported missing from Killarney is found
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus