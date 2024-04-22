The Minister for Housing is in Kerry today, expected to announce a new national park for the county.

During a number of engagements, Minister O'Brien will launch over 60 new homes in Castleisland, before a trip to Dingle for what's been described as a significant announcement.

It's expected this will be the delivery of a new national park in West Kerry, encompassing land and sea, known as Pairc Naisiunta na Mara.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien will officially launch 67 new homes in Castleisland.

The Fianna Fáil Minister will be joined by Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane, to officially open the Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) homes.

The development at Riverside, Castleisland comprises a mixture of houses and apartments delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) and Focus Housing Association (FHA).

Later today, the minister will be joined in West Kerry by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan; where a significant heritage announcement is to be made.

There's speculation that they will announce that the State will purchase lands totalling more than 1,800 acres on the Conor Pass to become Ireland's newest national park

In January, Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley said a deal for the state to buy the lands looked promising but that nothing had been signed.

Meanwhile, in September, the 450 acre Owenmore Fishery on the Dingle Peninsula, was also put on the market.

The announcement is expected to be made at 1pm in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.