Deal for State to purchase Conor Pass land for new national park nearing completion

Jan 8, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A deal for the State to purchase lands on the Conor Pass for a new national park is nearing completion.

The almost 1,400-acre landholding includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has told Radio Kerry that nothing is signed, but the purchase is looking promising.

Her party colleague, Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the county.

Cllr Fitzgerald says this national park would provide a huge boost for West Kerry:

