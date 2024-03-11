Advertisement
Met Éireann issue status yellow rain warning for Kerry

Mar 11, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Met Éireann issue status yellow rain warning for Kerry
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Kerry and Cork.

The warning comes into effect this afternoon at three, and lasts for 24 hours until tomorrow afternoon.

Rain, high tides and onshore winds mean localised flooding and wave over-topping should be expected.

Meanwhile, a small craft warning from Mizen Head to Rossan Point also comes into place a 3 o'clock this afternoon, and lasts until midnight.

Met Éireann is forecasting cyclonic winds will reach force 6 or higher.

Mark Bowe from Met Éireann says there's no indication, as of now, the warning will expand beyond Kerry and Cork:

