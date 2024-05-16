Kerry camogie side in Munster final on Saturday

The Kerry camogie team so in search on Munster Intermediate honours on Saturday
Brian Darcys charges face Tipperary in Ballyagran at 4 on Saturday.
Kerry captain in Anne Marie Leen
