Kerry camogie side in Munster final on Saturday

May 16, 2024
Kerry camogie side in Munster final on Saturday
The Kerry camogie team so in search on Munster Intermediate honours on Saturday

Brian Darcys charges face Tipperary in Ballyagran at 4 on Saturday.

Kerry captain in Anne Marie Leen

