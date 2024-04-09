McElligott’s furniture in Castleisland granted planning for warehouse

McElligott’s EZ Living furniture store in Castleisland has been granted planning permission for a large warehouse.

McElligott’s Ltd applied for permission to construct a furniture warehouse adjacent to its existing store at the Tralee Road Industrial Estate in Moanmore, Castleisland.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the 1,720m² warehouse, with six conditions, including that the warehouse only be used for storage purposes and that the external finish matches that of the existing retail store.