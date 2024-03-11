Gardaí investigating dangerous driving incident in Castleisland

Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving in Castleisland which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say they received a report of an incident of dangerous driving on Main Street at 12:30am.

Gardaí say a car collided with a stationary vehicle.

They say no injuries are reported and investigations are ongoing.

Videos are circulating, which claim to show this alleged incident.

In one of the videos a person can be seen jumping out of the way of a vehicle on lower Main Street, while a second video shows a vehicle collide with a parked car.