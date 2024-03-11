Advertisement
Gardaí investigating dangerous driving incident in Castleisland

Mar 11, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating dangerous driving incident in Castleisland
Gardaí are investigating an incident of dangerous driving in Castleisland which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say they received a report of an incident of dangerous driving on Main Street at 12:30am.

Gardaí say a car collided with a stationary vehicle.

They say no injuries are reported and investigations are ongoing.

Videos are circulating, which claim to show this alleged incident.

In one of the videos a person can be seen jumping out of the way of a vehicle on lower Main Street, while a second video shows a vehicle collide with a parked car.

