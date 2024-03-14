Man questioned by gardaí after young woman seriously assaulted in Tralee

A man’s being questioned by gardaí after a young woman was seriously assaulted in Tralee.

The attack occurred at an apartment on Maine Street in the town centre.

It's understood the victim had previously studied at MTU Kerry campus.

Gardaí were notified by emergency services at around 9.30 this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she's being treated for her injuries. .

A man's being detained at a garda station in the county.

