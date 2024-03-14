Man arrested in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in Tralee

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault of a woman in Tralee.

Tralee Gardaí were notified of an alleged assault at an apartment building on Maine Street in the town at around 9.30 this morning.

An area of the street has been cordoned off, with a heavy garda presence at the scene.

An ambulance and a number of Garda vehicles attended near a building on the Market Lane area this morning.

It’s understood the woman, who's in her 20s, is a student.

She was taken to University Hospital Kerry; her injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

Gardaí say a man has been arrested; he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the county.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda say investigations are ongoing.