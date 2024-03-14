Gardaí investigating stabbing of young woman in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating follow the stabbing of a young woman in Tralee.

Tralee Gardaí ere notified of an alleged assault at an apartment building on Maine Street in the town at around 9.30 this morning.

An area of the street has been cordoned off, with a heavy garda presence at the scene.

An ambulance and a number of Garda vehicles attended near a building on the Market Lane area this morning.

It’s understood the woman, who's in her 20s, is a student.

She has been taken to University Hospital Kerry; her injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

No arrest has been made.

The scene is currently preserved and Gardaí investigations are ongoing