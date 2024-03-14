Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating stabbing of young woman in Tralee

Mar 14, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating stabbing of young woman in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating follow the stabbing of a young woman in Tralee.

Tralee Gardaí ere notified of an alleged assault at an apartment building on Maine Street in the town at around 9.30 this morning.

An area of the street has been cordoned off, with a heavy garda presence at the scene.

Advertisement

An ambulance and a number of Garda vehicles attended near a building on the Market Lane area this morning.

It’s understood the woman, who's in her 20s, is a student.

She has been taken to University Hospital Kerry; her injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

No arrest has been made.

The scene is currently preserved and Gardaí investigations are ongoing

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Advertisement
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus