Man pleads guilty to intimidating Kerry TD outside Leinster House

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to intimidating independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae, during a protest outside Leinster House last September.

Dean Hickson, of Griffith Parade, Finglas East, Dublin, appeared at Dublin District Court earlier.

Following an investigation into the rally outside Leinster House on Septermber 20th last; Gardaí charged Mr.Hickson in relation to the incident in February.

He appeared before before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court today.

The court heard CCTV footage captured Mr Hickson throwing a plastic bottle in the direction of Michael Healy Rae, narrowly missing his head.

During the investigation, he was also identified from video footage physically impeding Michael Healy-Rae from entering Government buildings.

Through his solicitor, Donal Quigley, Mr Hickson confirmed he was pleading guilty and said he wished to apologise to Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case for four weeks so that gardai could ask him if he wanted to provide a victim impact statement.

Mr Hickson, who has no previous convictions, was remanded on continuing bail, pending sentence, so that a victim impact statement could be prepared.

He was granted free legal aid.