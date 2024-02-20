Advertisement
Man appears in court charged with intimidating Kerry TD outside Leinster House

Feb 20, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
A 21 year old man has been charged with intimidating independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae, during a protest outside Leinster House last September.

Dean Hickson, of Griffith Parade, Finglas East, Dublin, appeared at Dublin District Court earlier.

Gardaí alleged he was among a number of aggressive protesters outside Leinster House during an anti-government, anti-immigration protest on September 20th.

The court heard the accused was identified from CCTV footage as the person who deliberately impeded Deputy Healy-Rae from entering Government buildings.

Judge Paula Murphy ordered him to appear again on April 16th to enter a plea.

