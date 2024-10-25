Major awards for the Gleneagle Group at Irish Hotel awards

The Gleneagle Group has received a major award at the Irish Hotel awards.

John Dolan of the Gleneagle Hotel was awarded General Manager of the Year Award at the ceremony that took place last Tuesday at the Johnstown Estate in Co. Meath.

Bernardo Busquets, Restaurant Manager at Fiadh, was highly commended for his role.

The Gleneagle Group's Maritime Hotel in Bantry was also honoured, with Helen O' Shea receiving the Event Manager award.

“We are beyond proud of John Dolan and all our team members who were recognised for their hard work and commitment,” said Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO at the Gleneagle Group. “John’s leadership has been pivotal in driving the success of the Gleneagle Hotel, and these awards are a testament to the passion and dedication that our team brings to their work every day.”

The Irish Hotel Awards bring together industry leaders to celebrate the finest in Irish hospitality. The Gleneagle Hotel Group’s multiple wins at this year’s event underscore its ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in service, guest experience, and operational innovation.