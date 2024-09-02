Advertisement
Tourism Ireland and The Gleneagle Group to attend the British Masters this week

Sep 2, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Tourism Ireland and The Gleneagle Group to attend the British Masters this week
Brian Miley, The Gleneagle Group; and Joe Cruise, Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s stand at the British Masters. Pic – Tourism Ireland
Tourism Ireland, together with The Gleneagle Group, are attending the British Masters at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Great Britain this week.

One of the DP World Tour’s annual golf competitions, the British Masters attracts thousands of spectators each year.

They will use it as a platform to showcase the superb golf of Ireland, and to inspire British golfers to come and play some of Ireland's top courses on their next golf holiday.

Tourism Ireland is reminding golfers that the Irish Open will take place at Royal County Down next month, The Open returns to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain said: “Our presence at this year’s British Masters is an excellent opportunity to remind golfers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences."

