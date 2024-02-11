Advertisement
Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards

Feb 11, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Gleneagle Group CEO Patrick O’Donoghue with staff members who were winners and nominees at the The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards in Killarney this week. Photo: Don MacMonagle Issued on behalf of The Gleneagle Group Awards Season at The Gleneagle Group The annual Gleneagle Group Employee Awards took place on Thursday, February 8. Following the success of last year’s awards, this year’s ceremony returned to the neighbouring Muckross Park Hotel with the team enjoying a gala banquet followed by live entertainment with Riff Shop. The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards is an annual event that celebrates the hard work and dedication of the whole team with nominees chosen from across 2023. Speaking about the ceremony Gleneagle Group CEO Patrick O’Donoghue said: “We are very proud of all that our team achieved throughout 2023. It was another incredibly busy year packed with events, concerts and conferences. We welcomed visitors from all over the world and their feedback consistently mentioned the professionalism and friendliness of our team. Thank you to everyone for your part in making 2023 a success.” The top accolades of Employee of the Year were awarded to Bernard Murphy from The Gleneagle Hotel, Anna Puskzo from The Maritime Hotel and Orla Steinbeck from The Gleneagle Group. In The Gleneagle Hotel categories, Nora Carroll received the Manager of the Year award, Mikeala Woods the Best New Starter, Eimear Flynn the Leadership Award, Shubert Standford Furtada the World’s Best Colleague and Maria Jesus Del Viso Esquinas received the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Terence McCarthy, Bridget Herlihy and Krystian Krampilc all received special recognition awards. In The Maritime Hotel categories, Adrian Biffen received the Manager of the Year Award, Megan Horgan the Best New Starter, Ben Horgan the Leadership Award, Anna Gajownicek the World’s Best Colleague and Pauline Murray the Excellence in Customer Service Award. In The Gleneagle Group shared services categories, Brian Miley received the Excellence in Action Award and John Carroll received the Excellence in Customer Services Award, while Kieran Murphy and Denis Lovett both received special recognition awards. **ENDS**
