Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards

The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards took place last week.

This is an annual event that celebrates the work and dedication of Gleneagle Group employees.

Employee of the Year was awarded to Bernard Murphy from The Gleneagle Hotel, Anna Puskzo from The Maritime Hotel and Orla Steinbeck from The Gleneagle Group.

In The Gleneagle Hotel categories, Nora Carroll received the Manager of the Year award, Mikeala Woods was named Best New Starter and Eimear Flynn won the Leadership Award.

Shubert Standford Furtada was named World’s Best Colleague and Maria Jesus Del Viso Esquinas received the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

Terence McCarthy, Bridget Herlihy and Krystian Krampilc all received special recognition awards.

In The Maritime Hotel categories, Adrian Biffen received the Manager of the Year Award, Megan Horgan won Best New Starter and Ben Horgan won the Leadership Award.

Anna Gajownicek was named World’s Best Colleague and Pauline Murray was given the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

In The Gleneagle Group shared services categories, Brian Miley received the Excellence in Action Award and John Carroll received the Excellence in Customer Services Award.

Kieran Murphy and Denis Lovett both received special recognition awards.