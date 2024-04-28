Advertisement
Tralee Grandad skydives for Kerry Mental Health Association

Apr 28, 2024 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Grandad skydives for Kerry Mental Health Association
Tralee Grandad, Dan O'Donoghue, has successfully completed his skydive from 10,000 feet for Kerry Mental Health Association.

Following a lengthy weather delay the 65-year-old, who's originally from Valentia Island, made his tandem leap with the Irish Parachute Club in Offaly yesterday evening.

He has raised nearly €11,000 so far to help fund the roll out of free and affordable mental health first aid training in Kerry.

Dan O'Donoghue says he's delighted with the outcome and grateful for the support.

The donation link will remain open at www.kerrymentalhealth.ie until the end of May.

