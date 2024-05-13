St. Brendan's crown anniversary year with annual awards night

St. Brendan’s Basketball Club held their Annual Awards last Friday night in the Lee Suite at the Rose Hotel with a crowd of over 200 people in attendance.
Teams from U11s up to Senior Men and Women were recognised with the MIP and MVP awards winners announced for the various age groups. The Inclusive Group of superstars were awarded their certificates after a hugely successful season in Moyderwell.
The Club Person of the Year on the night went to Amy Quirke, a thoroughly deserving recipient. The Club MVP went to the U12 Div 1 star player Jamie Quillinan. There was also a Special Merit Award on the night awarded to both Luke O'Hea and Rick Leonard in recognition of their achievements with the Tralee Warriors U20 teams in winning back to back National League titles as well as the inaugural Basketball Ireland Development League title.
The Girls Team of the Year went to the U16 Div 1 side that won the KABB League and the Boys Team of the Year went to the U12 Div 1 team that also secured the KABB Cup title and won the recent Castleisland Blitz.
Club Chairman Fergal O'Sullivan thanked the club committee, players, coaches and managers for their service this season. He commended the efforts of the fundraising committee and the tournament organising team that put in a huge effort to ensure the many tournaments and blitzes throughout the season ran smoothly and successfully. He also made special mention of the many sponsors for their valuable and continued support for the club this year. He paid tribute to the efforts of volunteers in the club in particular for the 30th anniversary celebrations and the series of tournaments that were run to mark the landmark year for the club. He thanked the efforts of Cllr. Mikey Sheehy who was in attendance and Ann Marie Burke who prepared the application for the Sports Capital Grant of €16,000.000 announced on Friday.
The club now looks forward to the upcoming season and the next 30 years with much hope and optimism as it continues to grow and develop the game of basketball in Tralee.
Individual Award Winners on the night:
U11 Girls MIP Aoibhinn Collins
U11 Girls MVP Ava O’Sullivan
U11 Boys MIP Danny Moriarty
U11 Boys MVP James Tansley
U12 Boys Team 2 MIP Luke O’Connor
U12 Boys MVP Tristan O’Sullivan
U12 Boys Team 1 MIP Rory O’Sullivan
U12 Boys MVP Jamie Quillinan
U12 Girls Team 2 MIP Emily O’Dowd
U12 Girls MVP Lily O’Connor
U12 Girls Team 1 MIP Lily Barrett
U12 Girls MVP Nicole Vinarcik
U13 Boys MIP Tom Balodis
U13 Boys MVP Zach Kearney
U13 Girls MIP Erin Harty
U13 Girls MVP Shauna Quigley
U14 Boys Div 1 MIP Olaf Krajinik
U14 Boys Div 1 MVP Rory Bowler
U14 Boys Div 3 MIP Robert Walsh.
U14 Boys Div 3 MVP Cian Fitzgerald
U14 Girls MIP Sophie Quillinan
U14 Girls MVP Mia Boyle
U15 Boys MIP Ryan O’Carroll
U15 Boys MVP Samson Abubakar
U15 Girls MIP Emma Counihan
U15 Girls MVP Aimee Turner
U16 Boys Div 3 MIP Oisin Cotter
U16 Boys Div 3 MVP Conor Lynch
U16 Boys Div 2 MIP Donnacha Hartnett
U16 Boys Div 2 MVP Darragh O’Callaghan
U16 Boys Div 1 MIP Daniel Spring
U16 Boys Div 1 MVP Fionnan Brosnan
U16 Girls Team 2 MIP Maria Walsh
U16 Girls Team 2 MVP Cora Meehan
U16 Girls Team 1 MIP Chloe O’Sullivan
U16 Girls Team 1 MVP Kara Kirby
U17 Boys MIP Killian O’Donnell
U17 Boys MVP Ryan Sheehy
U18 Boys MIP Evan Daly
U18 Boys MVP Brayden Pierce
U18 Girls MIP Kayla O’Connor
U18 Girls MVP Aoife Hartnett
U20 Men MIP Phoenix Costello
U20 Men MVP Olaf Michalczuk
Senior Ladies MIP Orlaith Clifford
Senior ladies MVP Claire O Sullivan
Senior Men Div 2 Team MIP Shane Kelly
Senior Men Div 2 Team MVP David McCarthy
Senior Men Div 1 Team MIP Mikey Kelliher
Senior Men Div 1 Team MVP Padraig Fleming
Special Merit Award
Luke O Hea and Rick Leonard for their achievements with the Tralee Warriors U20 teams in winning back to back National League titles and the inaugural Basketball Ireland Development League title.
Club MVP
Jamie Quillinan Boys U12 Div 1
Club Person of the Year
Amy Quirke
Team of the Year - Girls
U16 Div 1 Team
Coaches: Claire O’Mahony & Linda Raymond
Manager: Deirdre Lynch
Team of the Year - Boys
U12 Div 1 Team
Coach: Padraig Fleming
Manager: Amy Quirke