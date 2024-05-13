St. Brendan's crown anniversary year with annual awards night

St. Brendan’s Basketball Club held their Annual Awards last Friday night in the Lee Suite at the Rose Hotel with a crowd of over 200 people in attendance.

Teams from U11s up to Senior Men and Women were recognised with the MIP and MVP awards winners announced for the various age groups. The Inclusive Group of superstars were awarded their certificates after a hugely successful season in Moyderwell.

The Club Person of the Year on the night went to Amy Quirke, a thoroughly deserving recipient. The Club MVP went to the U12 Div 1 star player Jamie Quillinan. There was also a Special Merit Award on the night awarded to both Luke O'Hea and Rick Leonard in recognition of their achievements with the Tralee Warriors U20 teams in winning back to back National League titles as well as the inaugural Basketball Ireland Development League title.

The Girls Team of the Year went to the U16 Div 1 side that won the KABB League and the Boys Team of the Year went to the U12 Div 1 team that also secured the KABB Cup title and won the recent Castleisland Blitz.

Club Chairman Fergal O'Sullivan thanked the club committee, players, coaches and managers for their service this season. He commended the efforts of the fundraising committee and the tournament organising team that put in a huge effort to ensure the many tournaments and blitzes throughout the season ran smoothly and successfully. He also made special mention of the many sponsors for their valuable and continued support for the club this year. He paid tribute to the efforts of volunteers in the club in particular for the 30th anniversary celebrations and the series of tournaments that were run to mark the landmark year for the club. He thanked the efforts of Cllr. Mikey Sheehy who was in attendance and Ann Marie Burke who prepared the application for the Sports Capital Grant of €16,000.000 announced on Friday.

The club now looks forward to the upcoming season and the next 30 years with much hope and optimism as it continues to grow and develop the game of basketball in Tralee.

Individual Award Winners on the night:

U11 Girls MIP Aoibhinn Collins

U11 Girls MVP Ava O’Sullivan

U11 Boys MIP Danny Moriarty

U11 Boys MVP James Tansley

U12 Boys Team 2 MIP Luke O’Connor

U12 Boys MVP Tristan O’Sullivan

U12 Boys Team 1 MIP Rory O’Sullivan

U12 Boys MVP Jamie Quillinan

U12 Girls Team 2 MIP Emily O’Dowd

U12 Girls MVP Lily O’Connor

U12 Girls Team 1 MIP Lily Barrett

U12 Girls MVP Nicole Vinarcik

U13 Boys MIP Tom Balodis

U13 Boys MVP Zach Kearney

U13 Girls MIP Erin Harty

U13 Girls MVP Shauna Quigley

U14 Boys Div 1 MIP Olaf Krajinik

U14 Boys Div 1 MVP Rory Bowler

U14 Boys Div 3 MIP Robert Walsh.

U14 Boys Div 3 MVP Cian Fitzgerald

U14 Girls MIP Sophie Quillinan

U14 Girls MVP Mia Boyle

U15 Boys MIP Ryan O’Carroll

U15 Boys MVP Samson Abubakar

U15 Girls MIP Emma Counihan

U15 Girls MVP Aimee Turner

U16 Boys Div 3 MIP Oisin Cotter

U16 Boys Div 3 MVP Conor Lynch

U16 Boys Div 2 MIP Donnacha Hartnett

U16 Boys Div 2 MVP Darragh O’Callaghan

U16 Boys Div 1 MIP Daniel Spring

U16 Boys Div 1 MVP Fionnan Brosnan

U16 Girls Team 2 MIP Maria Walsh

U16 Girls Team 2 MVP Cora Meehan

U16 Girls Team 1 MIP Chloe O’Sullivan

U16 Girls Team 1 MVP Kara Kirby

U17 Boys MIP Killian O’Donnell

U17 Boys MVP Ryan Sheehy

U18 Boys MIP Evan Daly

U18 Boys MVP Brayden Pierce

U18 Girls MIP Kayla O’Connor

U18 Girls MVP Aoife Hartnett

U20 Men MIP Phoenix Costello

U20 Men MVP Olaf Michalczuk

Senior Ladies MIP Orlaith Clifford

Senior ladies MVP Claire O Sullivan

Senior Men Div 2 Team MIP Shane Kelly

Senior Men Div 2 Team MVP David McCarthy

Senior Men Div 1 Team MIP Mikey Kelliher

Senior Men Div 1 Team MVP Padraig Fleming

Special Merit Award

Luke O Hea and Rick Leonard for their achievements with the Tralee Warriors U20 teams in winning back to back National League titles and the inaugural Basketball Ireland Development League title.

Club MVP

Jamie Quillinan Boys U12 Div 1

Club Person of the Year

Amy Quirke

Team of the Year - Girls

U16 Div 1 Team

Coaches: Claire O’Mahony & Linda Raymond

Manager: Deirdre Lynch

Team of the Year - Boys

U12 Div 1 Team

Coach: Padraig Fleming

Manager: Amy Quirke