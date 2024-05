A public meeting will be held in Killarney this evening regarding housing grants.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher says the information session will discuss housing grants, low costs loans and be an SEAI one stop shop.

Guest speakers on the evening include Senator Mary Fitzpatrick and Energywise Ireland.

Advertisement

The event takes place in the Plaza Hotel Killarney, tonight (Monday May 13th) at 7PM.