Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards

Members of the Gleneagle Group have been honoured at the company’s annual employee awards.

The event, at the Muckross Park Hotel, included a gala banquet followed by live entertainment, and aimed to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

The top accolades of Employee of the Year were awarded to Daniel Renehan from The Gleneagle Hotel, Francis Crowley from The Maritime Hotel, and Ann O’Leary from The Gleneagle Group.

Advertisement

In The Gleneagle Hotel categories: Ann McCann won Manager of the Year, Conor Landers won Best New Starter, Bernardo Busquets won the Leadership Award, Naoise Purcell won World’s Best Colleague, and Kerri Marsh won the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

Caroline Papin and Jamie Palmer both received special recognition awards.

Advertisement

In The Maritime Hotel categories: Danielle O’Rourke won Manager of the Year, Ciara Brady won Best New Starter, Julia Striele won the Leadership Award, Richard Garcia won World’s Best Colleague, and Jacqueline O’Shea won the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Ewa Kawik received a special recognition award.

Advertisement

In The Gleneagle Group categories: Ann McCarthy won the Leadership Award, and Carol O’Leary won the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Sylwia Godzik, Ciara Austin and Cathal Flaherty all received special recognition awards.

Gleneagle Group CEO, Patrick O’Donoghue, says he’s very proud of all the team achieved throughout 2022, which he described as one of the group’s busiest years yet for events, concerts and conferences.

Advertisement