Advertisement
News

Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards

Feb 23, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards Members of Gleneagle Group honoured at annual employee awards
Members of The Gleneagle Group celebrating their awards at the recent Gleneagle Group Employee Awards. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Share this article

Members of the Gleneagle Group have been honoured at the company’s annual employee awards.

The event, at the Muckross Park Hotel, included a gala banquet followed by live entertainment, and aimed to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

The top accolades of Employee of the Year were awarded to Daniel Renehan from The Gleneagle Hotel, Francis Crowley from The Maritime Hotel, and Ann O’Leary from The Gleneagle Group.

Advertisement

 

In The Gleneagle Hotel categories: Ann McCann won Manager of the Year, Conor Landers won Best New Starter, Bernardo Busquets won the Leadership Award, Naoise Purcell won World’s Best Colleague, and Kerri Marsh won the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

Caroline Papin and Jamie Palmer both received special recognition awards.

Advertisement

 

In The Maritime Hotel categories: Danielle O’Rourke won Manager of the Year, Ciara Brady won Best New Starter, Julia Striele won the Leadership Award, Richard Garcia won World’s Best Colleague, and Jacqueline O’Shea won the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Ewa Kawik received a special recognition award.

 

Advertisement

In The Gleneagle Group categories: Ann McCarthy won the Leadership Award, and Carol O’Leary won the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Sylwia Godzik, Ciara Austin and Cathal Flaherty all received special recognition awards.

 

Gleneagle Group CEO, Patrick O’Donoghue, says he’s very proud of all the team achieved throughout 2022, which he described as one of the group’s busiest years yet for events, concerts and conferences.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Pictured at The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards were (front row L to R) Ann McCann, Kerri Marsh, John Dolan, Daniel Renehan, Patrick O'Donoghue and Ann O'Leary, (middle row l to r) Connor Landers, Ann McCarthy, Sylwia Godzik and Naoishe Purcell, (back row l to r) Jamie Palmer, Ciara Austin, Bernardo Busquets, Cathal Flaherty and Carol O'Leary . Photo: Don MacMonagle

 

Pictured at The Gleneagle Group Employee Awards were (l to r) Ann McCann, Manager of the Year; John Dolan, General Manager; Daniel Renehan, Employee of the Year; Patrick O'Donoghue, CEO Gleneagle Group; Ann O'Leary, Employee of the Year. Photo: Don MacMonagle

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus