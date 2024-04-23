Advertisement
Kerry County Council spends nearly €9m buying back council houses

Apr 23, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council spends nearly €9m buying back council houses
Kerry County Council has spent nearly €9 million buying back council houses.

That's according to a report by the Sunday Independent.

Tenant purchase schemes allow local authority tenants to buy their home below the market rate, depending on their income.

Since 2014, councils nationwide have spent over €400 million buying back houses at the market rate, which they had once sold to their tenants, below the market rate.

The paper found Kerry County Council has spent over €8.77 million on such homes in the ten years between 2014 and 2023.

This accounts for over 19.83% of all second-hand homes bought by the council during this time.

