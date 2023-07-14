Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor wants Tenant Purchase Scheme amended to remove "daft" anomaly

Jul 14, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor wants Tenant Purchase Scheme amended to remove "daft" anomaly Kerry councillor wants Tenant Purchase Scheme amended to remove "daft" anomaly
Share this article

A Kerry councillor wants the Tenant Purchase Scheme to be amended to remove what he terms a daft anomaly.

Council tenants, who qualify, can buy their homes at a discounted rate from the local authority under this scheme.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says last year, eligibility was tweaked to include those in receipt of a pension, and those getting the old age contributory and non-contributory pensions now qualify.

Advertisement

He says, however, those receiving the widow's, widower's or surviving civil partners pension, aren't eligible.

Councillor Cahill feels this is daft, and it needs to be corrected immediately, adding he's come across several such cases in the county.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus