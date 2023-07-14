Kerry councillor wants Tenant Purchase Scheme amended to remove "daft" anomaly

A Kerry councillor wants the Tenant Purchase Scheme to be amended to remove what he terms a daft anomaly.

Council tenants, who qualify, can buy their homes at a discounted rate from the local authority under this scheme.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says last year, eligibility was tweaked to include those in receipt of a pension, and those getting the old age contributory and non-contributory pensions now qualify.

He says, however, those receiving the widow's, widower's or surviving civil partners pension, aren't eligible.

Councillor Cahill feels this is daft, and it needs to be corrected immediately, adding he's come across several such cases in the county.