A Kerry animal charity is among 25 animal welfare organisations to receive a portion of a €200,000 grant from the petshop chain Maxi Zoo.

Maxi Zoo, which has store in Manor West Retail Park in Tralee, has donated pet products and food to various charities across Ireland.

KLAWS in the Kenmare area, re-homes over 300 dogs and cats each year which have been abandoned, lost, or were no longer wanted.