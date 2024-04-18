Family pet has leg amputated after pellet gun attack

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident in which a family pet was shot and injured by a pellet gun.

The incident happened in the Connolly Park area on Tuesday evening, and resulted in the cat, named Clara, having to have a leg amputated.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Tralee electoral area, Cathal Foley, said it was disturbing to think that someone would deliberately harm a much-loved family pet.

He appealed to anyone with information, to contact the Gardaí:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds towards Clara's operation and aftercare:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/carla-s-operation-after-care