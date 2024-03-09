Advertisement
25 claims relating to trips and falls submitted to council last year

Mar 9, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
25 claims relating to trips and falls submitted to council last year
25 claims relating to trips and falls were submitted to Kerry County Council last year.

That’s according to figures provided by the council.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley tabled a notice of motion at the recent Tralee Municipal District, seeking figures for the MD the past two years.

Figures from the fourth quarter last year weren’t available.

In 2022, there were 29 such claims submitted.

Cllr Foley says he doesn’t know how the figures compare to other years, but he hopes that these claims will come down in the future.

