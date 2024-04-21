Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"

A Kenmare Municipal District councillor says he is fearful the Iveragh Peninsula will be left with "no doctor at all".

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae was addressing the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says it is of "upmost importance" that a Primary Healthcare Centre is build in Cahersiveen "sooner rather than later", believing it is the "biggest issue" in south Kerry.

He proposed that Kerry County Council call on the Minister of Health for an update on primary healthcare centres in Kerry.

Councillor Healy-Rae says he believes the Minister for Integration should help fund the centre in Cahersiveen, because of the number of refugees and other migrants "accommodated in south Kerry".