Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"

Apr 21, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kenmare Municipal District councillor says he is fearful the Iveragh Peninsula will be left with "no doctor at all".

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae was addressing the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says it is of "upmost importance" that a Primary Healthcare Centre is build in Cahersiveen "sooner rather than later", believing it is the "biggest issue" in south Kerry.

He proposed that Kerry County Council call on the Minister of Health for an update on primary healthcare centres in Kerry.

Councillor Healy-Rae says he believes the Minister for Integration should help fund the centre in Cahersiveen, because of the number of refugees and other migrants "accommodated in south Kerry".

