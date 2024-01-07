Advertisement
Kenmare councillors say more needs to be done to allay public fears over South Kerry buffer zone

Jan 7, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo: XeresNelro / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
An Independent councillor says Kerry County Council needs to do more to allay people’s fears over a buffer zone in South Kerry.

At the recent meeting of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae asked the council to clarify what impact the area would have on Valentia Island.

He asked in particular, whether it would have any implications on housing, planning and development in the area.

In response Kerry County Council said the existence of a UNESCO World Heritage site on Valentia would have a significantly positive impact on South Kerry.

It said that the areas of relevance to the UNESCO buffer zone are already protected structures.

Therefore, irrespective of the world heritage site project, development proposals that comprise or set in these structures will be carefully assessed and considered.

The council said globally, UNESCO place a zone including and around heritage sites, to ensure they are protected from inappropriate development or uses.

Adding development is not prohibited in these areas; but must demonstrate they integrate and respect the built heritage of the protected structures.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Norma Moriarty said everything must be done to allay fears regarding the buffer zone, to ensure jobs and future generations can live and raise families in the area.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill said clarity is needed for something so significant for South Kerry and implications and procedures need to be made fully known.

Kerry County Council says the Kenmare Municipal District Local Area Plan offers the community an opportunity to fulfill this requirement and give certainty in the event that the site attains a UNESCO designation.

 

