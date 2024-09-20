Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three councillors withdraw

Three Fine Gael councillors have withdrawn their names from the party’s selection convention for the general election, leaving just one candidate in the running.

Cllrs Mike Kennelly, Michael Foley and Tommy Griffin all announced this morning that they will not seek the party’s nomination to contest the election.

Only former Kerry footballer Billy O'Shea will now be before Sunday’s convention.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says after a lot of consideration, he decided heavy heartedly that he won’t be contesting the party’s convention.

He says he is going to stay and serve as a councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, where he topped the poll in June’s local elections.

Cllr Kennelly contested the general election for Fine Gael in 2020.

Cllr Michael Foley says he previously said a two-candidate strategy would only work for him due to his geographical location, with one person running in South Kerry and the other in North Kerry.

He says all indications show that Fine Gael in Kerry is going for a one candidate strategy which is simply unworkable for him and that’s the reason he’s withdrawn his name from the selection convention.

Cllr Tommy Griffin has also withdrawn his name stating now is not the right time for him or his family.

The Fine Gael convention was initially due to take place last Monday (September 16th), but last week the party decided to defer it; it’ll now take place on Sunday night (September 22nd) in the Heights Hotel, Killarney.

All-Ireland winning former Kerry footballer and Killorglin based auctioneer and publican, Billy O’Shea will now go before the convention unopposed.