Fine Gael postpone party’s Kerry general election convention

Radio Kerry understands that the Fine Gael general election convention for Kerry has been postponed.

Four candidates were nominated to contest the convention, which was due to take place on Monday night in Tralee.

However, the party has decided to defer the event.

Fine Gael’s deadline for nominations for general election convention in Kerry was at midnight on Tuesday; upon which, four candidates had been nominated.

Among those were councillor Mike Kennelly, who was on the party’s general election ticket in 2020, alongside TD Brendan Griffin, who’s retiring.

Cllr Kennelly was nominated alongside fellow councillors Tommy Griffin and Michael Foley; and All-Ireland winning former Kerry footballer and Killorglin based auctioneer and publican, Billy O’Shea.

The convention was due to take place in the Manor West Hotel in Tralee, on Monday night, September 16th.

However, this has now been postponed, and will take place instead, on Sunday September 22nd in the Heights Hotel, Killarney.

It's not know why the decision was made, Radio Kerry has contacted Fine Gael for comment.

It's expected the party will go with a two-candidate strategy in Kerry with one candidate selected at convention and another being added to the ticket at a later date.