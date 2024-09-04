Advertisement
Former Kerry footballer feels now is right time to put his name forward for general election

Sep 4, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Former Kerry footballer feels now is right time to put his name forward for general election
Former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea feels now is the right time to put his name forward to contest the general election.

He announced yesterday that he’s seeking to be nominated to contest the general election for Fine Gael.

Billy O’Shea is originally from Listowel and works as a publican and auctioneer in Killorglin.

He says he’s always had an interest in politics and says it’s important the party retains Deputy Brendan Griffin’s seat; Deputy Griffin isn’t contesting the next general election.

Billy O’Shea says if he didn’t put his name forward now, he feels he’d always regret it:

