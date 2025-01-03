IFA president advises farmers on precautions for cold snap

The president of the IFA has advised farming families to take the necessary precautions to ensure farm safety during the current cold snap.

Francie Gorman has requested that farmers clear routes around farm buildings, stock up on gritting material and salt, and divert water from commonly used pathways.

“Over the coming days and into next week, farm families will face challenges in carrying out their work. It is absolutely essential that farmers think of their own safety, and the safety of their families and their neighbours at this time.”

“While farmers will want to care for their livestock, their priority should be their own safety. I would encourage everybody to check around their farmyard and farm and see what can be done to minimise the risks from sub-zero conditions,” he said.

It is also important to ensure that pipes are well insulated to prevent water supplies from freezing during very cold spells.

