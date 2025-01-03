Kerry County Council attending national briefing as freezing temperatures to continue

Kerry County Council will attend a briefing with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and Met Éireann this morning as the cold snap looks set to continue.

A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place until 11am.

An advisory for sleet and snow will come into effect at midnight, with reports that temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees are on the way.

Kerry County Council senior engineer, Fiona O’Neill says they are preparing for further cold weather: