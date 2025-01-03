Motorists urged to take extreme care as temperatures hit -6 in Kerry

Gardaí are urging motorists to drive with extreme caution this morning, as temperatures fall as low as -6 in Kerry.

Kerry County Council crews salted over 740kms of roads on its priority routes list overnight and again early this morning.

However, as temperatures continue to be well below freezing this morning, drivers are being urged to slow down, drive with extra caution and expect dangerous conditions on the county's roads.

A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place until 11am.

An advisory for sleet and snow will come into effect at midnight.

Climate scientist Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says conditions will deteriorate over the weekend:

Meanwhile, Road Safety Authority spokesperson Aoibhinn Twomey has this advice for drivers during the cold snap: