Kerry County Council crews are already salting roads in the county, and will do so again early tomorrow.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the entire country, including Kerry, which is in effect from six o’clock this evening until 11am tomorrow.

Kerry County Council’s winter maintenance team salted the 741 kilometres of priority routes at 4 o’clock this evening, and will do so again at 4am tomorrow.

Priority for salting during icy or frosty weather is given to the most heavily trafficked roads, starting with national primary routes, then secondary routes, and regional routes.

The council is warning drivers to slow down, drive with caution, and allow extra time for travel, during this cold snap.

Forecaster with Met Éireann, Brandon Creagh, says temperatures are expected to drop: