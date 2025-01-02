Advertisement
Jan 2, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Low temperature and ice warning for Kerry tonight
Kerry will be under a warning tonight for ice and cold weather.

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning.

Temperatures could fall below minus 3 degrees, bringing widespread frost and ice.

The advisory takes effect from at 6 o clock this evening and will remain until 11 tomorrow morning, however cold weather is expected to continue into next week.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Brandon Creagh, says main roads may be salted but caution when travelling is still advised:

