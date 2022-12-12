Gardaí urge motorists to drive with caution as cold snap is set to continue

Gardai are warning that most roads remain icy this morning and motorists are advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary journeys.

Kerry County Council is continuing to treat the main routes, but warn that it may take some time for the salting to take effect.

The road from Castlemaine to Inch remains closed to traffic this morning.

Temperatures could reach as low as minus ten degrees as the cold snap continues this week.

Forecasters are predicting well-below-freezing temperatures to contend with at night time.

Despite this, the National Emergency Coordination Group have decided that schools will open.