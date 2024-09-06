HSE to take charge of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp

The HSE is to take charge of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp, that had been privately run.

The health body will assume responsibility for the Aperee Living facility in Camp from next Wednesday.

HIQA, the health watchdog, says its chief inspector of social services made a decision to cancel the registration of Aperee Living Camp arising from serious concerns about the governance and management of the centre, and the impact on the care and welfare of residents.

The Health Information and Quality Authority adds that in line with the provisions of the Health Act 2007, the Health Service Executive will take charge of the nursing home from next Wednesday, September 11th.

At one stage, Aperee Living had seven nursing homes in Ireland.

These included two facilities in Kerry, one in Camp and the other in Tralee.