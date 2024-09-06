Advertisement
News

HSE to take charge of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp

Sep 6, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
HSE to take charge of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp
Share this article

The HSE is to take charge of Aperee Living nursing home in Camp, that had been privately run.

The health body will assume responsibility for the Aperee Living facility in Camp from next Wednesday.

HIQA, the health watchdog, says its chief inspector of social services made a decision to cancel the registration of Aperee Living Camp arising from serious concerns about the governance and management of the centre, and the impact on the care and welfare of residents.

Advertisement

The Health Information and Quality Authority adds that in line with the provisions of the Health Act 2007, the Health Service Executive will take charge of the nursing home from next Wednesday, September 11th.

At one stage, Aperee Living had seven nursing homes in Ireland.

These included two facilities in Kerry, one in Camp and the other in Tralee.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Call for child benefit to be means tested as requests to Vincent de Paul in Kerry increase
Advertisement
American researchers off Kerry coast hoping to record first great white shark in Irish waters
Healy-Raes say they would go into government with right deal for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Senior football management for 2025 revealed
Call for child benefit to be means tested as requests to Vincent de Paul in Kerry increase
Roglic takes top spot
Motorists asked to avoid Currans to Kilfelim road after minor crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus